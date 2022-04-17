ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $1,313,379.14 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,313,379.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

