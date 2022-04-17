MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $170.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.44.

Shares of MKSI opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day moving average is $153.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $114.47 and a 12-month high of $195.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

