KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $450.33.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $321.48 on Wednesday. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after acquiring an additional 294,487 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

