Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.67.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.