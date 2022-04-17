TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $894.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

