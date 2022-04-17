Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 138,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.