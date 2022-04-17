Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 356.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

GINN stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59.

