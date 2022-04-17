Cwm LLC Invests $118,000 in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $46.23 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

