869 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,416,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $163.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $164.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

