Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $155.58 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.07.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

