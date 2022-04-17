2,125 Shares in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $88.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19.

