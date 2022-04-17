2,125 Shares in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $88.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (CLIX)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.