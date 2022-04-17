Cwm LLC Invests $119,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $28.49 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.