Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 1,810 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 233,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 34.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NYSE DRE opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.