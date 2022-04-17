Cwm LLC Acquires New Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10,847.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 68,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.77. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALV. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.31.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

