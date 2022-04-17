Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

