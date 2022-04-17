Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,683,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,897,000 after purchasing an additional 608,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.