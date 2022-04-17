1,303 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

