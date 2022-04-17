1,368 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.26. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

