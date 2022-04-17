Cwm LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of AcuityAds as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $3,150,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 13.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

ATY stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.77 million and a PE ratio of 21.60. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, research analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

