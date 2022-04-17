Cwm LLC Acquires New Shares in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in United Fire Group by 4,116.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 123.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

United Fire Group Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

