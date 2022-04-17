Cwm LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $34.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

