Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

