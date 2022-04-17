10,280 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PG&E by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after buying an additional 89,015,156 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PG&E by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after buying an additional 1,516,934 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PG&E by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,052,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,704,000 after buying an additional 2,546,053 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,514,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,936,000 after buying an additional 630,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.