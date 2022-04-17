3,043 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

