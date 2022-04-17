Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,790,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 56,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 643,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,880,000 after buying an additional 262,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.