State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 29,054 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,054 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

