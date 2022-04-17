1,959 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 47.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.