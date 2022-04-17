Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 781 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 781 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $2,748,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amedisys by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $85,286,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $9,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $153.72 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

