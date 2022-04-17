Cwm LLC Acquires New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.