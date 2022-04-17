Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $37.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.46.

ACI opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,099,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

