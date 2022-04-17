Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Northland Securities

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MIMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airspan Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Airspan Networks stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIMO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

