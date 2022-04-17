Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) versus Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Critical Contrast

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33

Veritex has a consensus target price of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.91%. Given Veritex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 31.26% N/A N/A Veritex 37.23% 10.94% 1.47%

Volatility and Risk

Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Veritex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Veritex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $68.13 million 2.97 $21.30 million $2.49 9.52 Veritex $374.89 million 4.58 $139.58 million $2.78 12.45

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veritex beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Cruz County Bank (Get Rating)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, and farm services agency loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate and municipal, government guarantee, installment, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and card services. In addition, the company provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as bill payment and cash management services. It operates through eight full-service offices located in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two ATMs and night depository kiosks. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 18 full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and 10 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.