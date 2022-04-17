Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 18,817 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 18,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.40 per share, with a total value of $1,569,337.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,439,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,629,196.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.14 per share, with a total value of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80.

SXT stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

