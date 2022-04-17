Analyzing Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Ameriprise Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.62 $23.23 million N/A N/A Ameriprise Financial $13.43 billion 2.39 $2.76 billion $23.07 12.60

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bridge Investment Group and Ameriprise Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ameriprise Financial 1 1 7 0 2.67

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus price target of $348.11, indicating a potential upside of 19.74%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Ameriprise Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 41.64% 17.23% 9.78% Ameriprise Financial 20.55% 48.36% 1.60%

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Bridge Investment Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third-party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products to individual clients, as well as life and DI insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

