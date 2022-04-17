Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vossloh from €54.00 ($58.70) to €51.00 ($55.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vossloh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

