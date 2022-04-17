Rudi P. Fronk Sells 63,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.52, for a total transaction of C$1,544,568.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,753,191.93.

Shares of TSE SEA opened at C$27.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.19. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.85 and a 52-week high of C$27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,712.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

