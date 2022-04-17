Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gemini Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A -$71.87 million -0.86 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $238.35 million -1.83

Gemini Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gemini Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors 6057 20595 42970 856 2.55

Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 345.16%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 98.12%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -48.35% -43.70% Gemini Therapeutics Competitors -4,347.25% -115.31% -11.42%

Summary

Gemini Therapeutics competitors beat Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

