Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 45,000 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, John Renger sold 10,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Renger sold 20,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.87. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,217,000 after acquiring an additional 710,720 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 583,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,038,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,058,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.