WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Up 79.2% in March

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

WHTPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.69) to GBX 1,737 ($22.63) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

WHTPF stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

