Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Drops By 47.7%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $15.34 on Friday. Wajax has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on WJXFF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

