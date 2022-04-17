Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YGRAF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

