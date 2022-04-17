ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,200 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.

OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. ZTE has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

About ZTE (Get Rating)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

