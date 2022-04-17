Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 20,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $91.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $191.67.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
