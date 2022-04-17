Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 20,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $91.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

