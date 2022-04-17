Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $659.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.