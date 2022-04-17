10,000 Shares in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth $188,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth $366,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on KNOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.