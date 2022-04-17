Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

