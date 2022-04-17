Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,306,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,921,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPH opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $375.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

SPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

