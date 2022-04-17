Cwm LLC Invests $131,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,292. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNF opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

