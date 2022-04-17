Oppenheimer Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.88.

CMCSA opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 76,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,107,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $145,521,000 after buying an additional 118,812 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

