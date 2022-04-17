Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 1,430 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CONE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after acquiring an additional 343,667 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $90.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.